Clayton Keller News: Stays warm with assist
Keller produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.
Keller's point streak is up to five games (four goals, six assists). The 26-year-old helped out on a Barrett Hayton tally in the third period as Utah tried to create a comeback. Keller continues to play above a point-per-game pace with 36 points, as well as 87 shots on net and a plus-3 rating, through 34 appearances this season. He's been even better lately and will look to sustain that success after the holiday break when Utah hosts Colorado on Friday.
