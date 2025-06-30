Cole Clayton News: Doesn't receive qualifying offer
Clayton didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Clayton hasn't yet made his NHL debut, and he spent the last four seasons with AHL Cleveland. He logged a goal, 14 assists and 37 PIM over 63 AHL appearances last year and will now be free to seek out other opportunities.
Cole Clayton
Free Agent
