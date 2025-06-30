Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Cole Clayton headshot

Cole Clayton News: Doesn't receive qualifying offer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Clayton didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Clayton hasn't yet made his NHL debut, and he spent the last four seasons with AHL Cleveland. He logged a goal, 14 assists and 37 PIM over 63 AHL appearances last year and will now be free to seek out other opportunities.

Cole Clayton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now