Cole Guttman News: Nabs two-year deal

Guttman signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Guttman didn't see any NHL action with the Blackhawks in 2024-25 after logging 14 points in his first 41 games over the previous two years. It'll be even tougher for him to earn NHL time with the Kings, who have far more established talent. The 26-year-old showed plenty of scoring potential with 23 goals and 57 points in 68 games for AHL Rockford last year and will likely spend most of 2025-26 with AHL Ontario.