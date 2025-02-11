Fantasy Hockey
Cole Hutson headshot

Cole Hutson News: Named Beanpot MVP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 7:48am

Hutson was named the tournament MVP after recording three goals and two assists in the two Beanpot games, Chris Peters of Flo Hockey reports Monday.

Hutson is putting together an impressive freshman campaign at Boston University, registering eight goals and 20 helpers in 26 games for the Terriers. Selected by the Capitals in the second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the 18-year-old blueliner will likely spend another year or two in college before making the jump to the NHL ranks.

