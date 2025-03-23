Fantasy Hockey
Cole Koepke

Cole Koepke News: Plucks apple Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Koepke registered an assist in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Kings.

Koepke put up two helpers over two games this weekend, a span in which the Bruins were outscored 10-3. The 26-year-old forward continues to see time on the third line as a checking winger, but don't expect consistent offense from him while Boston's scoring is in the dumps. Koepke has put up 16 points, 71 shots on net, 153 hits and a plus-5 rating across 63 appearances in 2024-25.

Cole Koepke
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
