Cole McWard News: Bound for free agency
McWard will not be given a qualifying offer by the Cancucks, the team announced Monday.
McWard failed to break into Vancouver's lineup last season, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the club didn't want to retain his services heading into 2025-26. In his six NHL contests during his career, the 24-year-old blueliner generated just one point to go with seven shots and five hits.
Cole McWard
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now