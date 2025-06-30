Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Cole McWard headshot

Cole McWard News: Bound for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

McWard will not be given a qualifying offer by the Cancucks, the team announced Monday.

McWard failed to break into Vancouver's lineup last season, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the club didn't want to retain his services heading into 2025-26. In his six NHL contests during his career, the 24-year-old blueliner generated just one point to go with seven shots and five hits.

Cole McWard
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now