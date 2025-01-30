Cole Schwindt Injury: Not on road trip

Schwindt (lower body) won't accompany the Golden Knights on their upcoming four-game road trip, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Thursday.

The Golden Knights play their final home game Thursday before the break and then travel east for a four-game road trip, concluding in Boston on Feb. 8. Schwindt will be out of action until after the 4 Nations Face-Off break that begins after the Bruins game and could return Feb. 22 when Vegas returns to action at home versus Vancouver. Schwindt had seven assists in 38 games before the injury.