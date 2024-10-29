Cole Schwindt News: Earns two helpers in win

Schwindt notched two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-0 win over the Flames.

The Golden Knights went with a new look on the fourth line, as Schwindt played alongside Nicolas Roy and Keegan Kolesar. The trio combined for three goals and eight points, all of which came in a dominant third period that extinguished any chance of a Flames comeback. Through eight outings, Schwindt has put up three assists, seven shots on net, eight blocked shots, five hits and a plus-4 rating. He's not guaranteed to be in the lineup all the time, but a performance like the one he had Monday should earn him some favor over Brendan Brisson in the short term. Schwindt has topped 10 minutes of ice time just once this season.