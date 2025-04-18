Cole Sillinger News: Two-point effort in finale

Sillinger produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.

After a scoreless first period, Sillinger opened the scoring early in the second with a wicked wrister past Marcus Hogberg. The 21-year-old center didn't take a big step forward with his offensive output in 2024-25, managing 11 goals and a career-high 33 points in 66 appearances, but he should be entrenched as a middle-six forward next season on the Blue Jackets' young and rapidly improving roster.