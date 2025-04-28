Colten Ellis News: Promoted from minors
Ellis was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.
Ellis figures to serve as an emergency depth option as one of the Blues' Black Aces alongside Nikita Alexandrov and Corey Schueneman. Looking at the goalie depth chart, Ellis slots in as the fourth option in the pipes behind Will Cranley. As such, it would likely take three injuries for Ellis to actually get into a playoff game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now