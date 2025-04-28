Fantasy Hockey
Colten Ellis News: Promoted from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Ellis was recalled from AHL Springfield on Monday.

Ellis figures to serve as an emergency depth option as one of the Blues' Black Aces alongside Nikita Alexandrov and Corey Schueneman. Looking at the goalie depth chart, Ellis slots in as the fourth option in the pipes behind Will Cranley. As such, it would likely take three injuries for Ellis to actually get into a playoff game.

