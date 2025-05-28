Fantasy Hockey
Connor Brown Injury: Ruled out versus Stars

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Brown (undisclosed) will be sidelined for Game 5 against Dallas on Thursday, Joshua Clipperton of The Canadian Press reports.

It will be Brown's second straight game on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. With Zach Hyman (upper body) ruled out as well, the Oilers will have to decide whether to deploy Jeff Skinner as the 12th forward or utilize seven defensemen now that Mattias Ekholm is available.

