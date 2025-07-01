Connor Brown News: Cashes in with New Jersey

Brown signed a four-year, $12 million contract with the Devils on Tuesday, per Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.

After a poor regular season in 2023-24 in which Brown generated just four goals and 12 points while posting a minus-8 rating over 71 regular-season appearances, the right-shot winger rebounded in the 2024-25 regular season by recording 13 markers and 17 helpers over a full 82-game slate. That progress helped Brown earn this new contract with the Devils, but considering his new squad is deep on the right side, the 31-year-old may be hard-pressed to fill anything more than a fourth-line role in 2025-26.