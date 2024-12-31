Connor Brown News: Provides two more helpers

Brown notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Brown has taken the season of giving literally -- he has five helpers over his last four games. Going back to Dec. 12, he's racked up three goals and seven assists over nine contests. At least to begin Tuesday's game, he was on the top line at even strength. Brown had been in a third-line role for much of the campaign, but even a part-time gig alongside Connor McDavid makes a player worth a look in fantasy. Brown is up to 18 points, 53 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 37 appearances. His usage will be worth monitoring in the coming days and weeks.