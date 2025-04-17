Connor Clifton News: Slings shorthanded helper

Clifton recorded a shorthanded assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Clifton had two points over the final three games of the season. The 29-year-old defenseman was able to accumulate 16 points, including three shorthanded assists, over 73 appearances this season. He added 63 shots on net, 208 hits, 116 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a minus-6 rating. Clifton is under contract for 2025-26 and can be expected to fill a bottom-four role with the Sabres.