Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Connor Dewar headshot

Connor Dewar News: Released by Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 3:01pm

Dewar wasn't given a qualifying offer by Pittsburgh on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Dewar was previously in Toronto with Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas, so the move to let him reach free agency comes as a bit of a surprise. In his 17 outings with Pittsburgh, the 26-year-old natural center notched four goals and three assists but lacked a role on the power play. As such, Dewar's fantasy value is somewhat limited, though he should have no problem securing a contract somewhere during the offseason.

Connor Dewar
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now