Connor Dewar News: Released by Pens

Dewar wasn't given a qualifying offer by Pittsburgh on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Dewar was previously in Toronto with Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas, so the move to let him reach free agency comes as a bit of a surprise. In his 17 outings with Pittsburgh, the 26-year-old natural center notched four goals and three assists but lacked a role on the power play. As such, Dewar's fantasy value is somewhat limited, though he should have no problem securing a contract somewhere during the offseason.