Connor Hellebuyck News: Collects sixth straight win

Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Hellebuyck allowed three goals for just the second time in six starts. He squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, but Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a delayed penalty to secure the Jets' seventh straight win in overtime, six of which have been backstopped by Hellebuyck. With just 10 goals allowed on 168 shots, the 31-year-old goalie is in stellar form early on. He's started as many as four games in a row this year, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him back between the pipes in Calgary on Saturday.