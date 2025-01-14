Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Cruises to win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Hellebuyck stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Kyle Connor had a natural hat trick in the first period, giving Hellebuyck more than enough support. Nils Hoglander had the only goal for the Canucks, spoiling Hellebuyck's shutout bid with 10:44 left in the third period. The 31-year-old goalie has won three straight games while allowing a total of three goals on 74 shots in that span. Overall, he improved to 27-6-2 with a 1.99 GAA and a .929 save percentage through 35 starts. The Jets' next game is at home versus the Kraken on Thursday.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
