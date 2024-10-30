Connor Hellebuyck News: Poised to start Wednesday

Hellebuyck is set to be between the pipes on the road against Detroit on Wednesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off his first loss of the season in Monday's 6-4 defeat to the Maple Leafs, having given up five goals on 35 shots (.857 save percentage). Despite the one bad outing, the 31-year-old Michigan native is still sporting a career-best 2.14 GAA and .925 save percentage while going 6-1-0 in seven appearances. With Hellebuyck nearly unbeatable and no back-to-backs on the short-term schedule, he should continue to see a heavy workload going forward.