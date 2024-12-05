Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting in Buffalo

Hellebuyck is expected to serve as the starting goaltender during Thursday's road game against Buffalo, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck continues to see plenty of playing time for the Jets early in the season, but he's taken losses in his last three starts, as Winnipeg scored just one goal in each of those games. During that stretch, he posted a 2.71 GAA and .914 save percentage, so there isn't too much cause for concern, especially since the Jets are still tied for fourth in the NHL with 3.65 goals per game.