Connor Hellebuyck News: Superb in win over Wild

Hellebuyck stopped 43 of 44 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

The Wild had plenty of pressure over the first two periods, but Hellebuyck limited the damage to Jacob Middleton's first-period marker. The Jets' defense clamped down in the third, and Hellebuyck had no trouble protecting a 2-1 lead before goals by Alex Iafallo and Adam Lowry secured the victory. Hellebuyck has won eight of his last nine starts, allowing one goal or fewer in five of those games. He's now at 15-2-0 with a 2.06 GAA and a .929 save percentage over 17 starts. He's been the best goalie in the league this season, and he just outplayed one of the few that has been anywhere close to him in Filip Gustavsson. The Jets' road trip continues Wednesday in Los Angeles.