Connor Hellebuyck News: Tending twine in Dallas
Hellebuyck will defend the road net versus the Stars on Saturday in Game 6, according to Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com.
Hellebuyck stopped all 22 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over Dallas on Thursday in Game 5. He has earned a 6-6 record with two shutouts, a 3.18 GAA and an .863 save percentage across 12 appearances this postseason. Hellebuyck has gone 0-5 with a 5.84 GAA and a .793 save percentage on the road during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
