Conor Garland News: Pens six-year pact

Garland inked a six-year, $36 million contract extension with Vancouver on Tuesday.

Garland came up a tally short of the 20-goal mark this past season but still managed to reach the 50-point threshold for the second time in his seven-year NHL career. The 29-year-old winger logged 2:55 of ice time per game with the man advantage, the highest in his career, generating 16 power-play points. There is no reason to expect that Garland won't continue to fill a No. 1 power-play role this year, so he should be capable of reaching both the 20-goal and 50-point marks in 2025-26.