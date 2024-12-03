Conor Timmins News: Logs helper in win
Timmins notched an assist and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Timmins ended his seven-game point drought with the helper. The 26-year-old defenseman has been a frequent presence in the lineup this season, though typically in a bottom-four role with minimal upside. He has five points, 20 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 14 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 22 appearances. Timmins could still be pressured for his spot in the lineup by Philippe Myers and Marshall Rifai.
