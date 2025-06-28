Conrad Fondrk News: Joins Devils in Round 2
Fondrk was the 50th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Fondrk showed enough during his time at the US NTDP to be a fairly high draft pick despite the fact he was banged up and rarely playing at 100 percent. He has a lot of talent and at his best, looked like a guy that could have found himself in the late-first-round discussion. Fondrk's game lacks physicality and there are consistency issues to work through here, but he has a decent amount of individual skill, uses his teammates well, and can really shoot the puck. He's a buy-low guy in many regards and it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see Fondrk's stock rise when he heads to Boston University in the fall.
