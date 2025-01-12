Corey Perry News: Puts away goal Saturday

Perry scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Perry, who was released by the Blackhawks last season, was able to get a little revenge on his former team by scoring the game-tying goal Saturday. The forward has three points and a plus-3 rating over his last four outings, matching his production from the prior 10 contests. He's at seven goals, seven assists, 40 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 41 appearances in 2024-25, offering modest depth scoring in a bottom-six role.