Craig Smith News: Pots goal in shootout win

Smith scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Smith is doing well in a fourth-line role lately. He's earned four goals and two assists over his last seven games, accounting for all of his offense through 10 appearances. The winger has added 18 shots on net, eight hits, nine blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-2 rating. Smith's play has helped him earn a spot on the second power-play unit, though he has yet to pick up a point with the man advantage. He has not regularly seen power-play time since the 2021-22 campaign.