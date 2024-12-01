Fantasy Hockey
Craig Smith headshot

Craig Smith News: Power-play tally in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Smith scored a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Smith has racked up four points over his last five games. His goal Sunday was his first power-play point of the season, though he's regularly seen time on the second unit. The 35-year-old winger is up to six goals, 10 points, 42 shots on net, 17 hits, 16 PIM and 15 blocked shots over 22 appearances. Smith has been a steady veteran on the fourth line and could draw some interest in deep fantasy formats for his recent scoring success.

Craig Smith
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
