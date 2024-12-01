Craig Smith News: Power-play tally in loss
Smith scored a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Smith has racked up four points over his last five games. His goal Sunday was his first power-play point of the season, though he's regularly seen time on the second unit. The 35-year-old winger is up to six goals, 10 points, 42 shots on net, 17 hits, 16 PIM and 15 blocked shots over 22 appearances. Smith has been a steady veteran on the fourth line and could draw some interest in deep fantasy formats for his recent scoring success.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now