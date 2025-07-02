Curtis Lazar News: Grabs one-year deal

Lazar secured a one-year, $775,000 contract with Edmonton on Wednesday.

Lazar was limited to just 48 regular-season games last year, in part due to injuries, which saw him generate just five points. With the Oilers, Lazar figures to step into a fourth-line role and could find himself periodically serving as a healthy scratch. As such, Lazar shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value this year -- except perhaps in the hits category.