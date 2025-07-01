Dakota Mermis News: Re-ups with two-year deal

Mermis signed a two-year, $1.625 million contract with Toronto on Tuesday.

Mermis had one assist, six shots on goal, three hits and four blocked shots in four NHL regular-season appearances between Toronto and Utah in 2024-25. He also earned seven helpers in 32 regular-season outings for AHL Toronto last campaign. Mermis may occupy a depth spot on the Maple Leafs' roster going into the 2025-26 campaign.