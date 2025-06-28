Daniil Prokhorov News: Isles end slide in Round 2

Prokhorov was the 42nd overall pick by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A steady draft riser throughout the season, Prokhorov had a big year in the Russian Jr. league, scoring 20 goals in just 43 games. He's truly massive at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds and has soft hands for such a big kid. A lack of straight-line speed is a concern, but Prokhorov moves well enough for a player with his skill set. He also plays hard which should help mitigate some concerns regarding any potential struggles with the pace of play. There are some similarities here to 2023 Utah first-round Daniil But, with the main difference being But went No. 12 overall while Prokhorov slipped to Round 2.