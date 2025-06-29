Menu
Dante Fabbro headshot

Dante Fabbro News: Inks four-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Fabbro signed a four-year, $16.5 million contract extension with Columbus on Sunday.

Fabbro was a pending unrestricted free agent after completing his one-year, $2.5 million contract, but he will remain with the Blue Jackets. After being claimed off waivers from Nashville on Nov. 10, he compiled nine goals, 26 points, 82 shots on net, 66 hits and 136 blocked shots in 62 regular-season games for Columbus. Fabbro will probably be back on the top pairing alongside Zach Werenski in the 2025-26 campaign.

Dante Fabbro
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
