Danton Heinen News: Strikes on power play

Heinen scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Heinen is coming around on offense with two goals and an assist over his last four contests. He's also back in the power-play mix on the second unit -- his goal Wednesday was his first power-play point since Opening Night. The veteran forward has five goals, eight assists, 29 shots on net, 36 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 31 appearances. He'll likely continue to play in a bottom-six role.