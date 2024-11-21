Fantasy Hockey
Darnell Nurse headshot

Darnell Nurse Injury: Could return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Thursday that Nurse (upper body) could return for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Nurse sustained an upper-body injury against the Maple Leafs on Nov. 16 and carried a return timetable of 5-10 days. While he's been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wild, he could be back in action after missing under a week. If he's unable to suit up against the Rangers, he'll have plenty of time to recover since the Oilers won't play again until Nov. 29 against Utah.

Darnell Nurse
Edmonton Oilers
