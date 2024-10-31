Darnell Nurse News: Garners helper Thursday

Nurse posted an assist, five shots on goal, four hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Nurse has a helper in each of the last two games, giving him four assists through 11 contests overall. The 29-year-old defenseman is playing on the second pairing, though he still sees significant minutes in all situations. He's added 29 shots on net, 17 hits, 21 blocks, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating. Nurse offers decent category coverage aside from power-play production -- his plus-minus rating should eventually get to positive if the Oilers get back on track as a team.