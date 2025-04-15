Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darnell Nurse headshot

Darnell Nurse News: Handed one-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Nurse was suspended one game Tuesday for cross-checking the Kings' Quinton Byfield on Monday.

Nurse will get some non-optional rest ahead of the playoffs for his misdeeds the Oilers' penultimate game. Nurse won't play versus the Sharks on Wednesday, but this suspension allows him to return for Game 1 versus the Kings at the start of the playoffs. Jake Walman (undisclosed) or Connor Carrick will fill in on the blue line while Nurse is out.

Darnell Nurse
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now