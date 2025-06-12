Darnell Nurse News: Snaps slump with two points

Nurse scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Nurse scored to bring the Oilers within a goal at 12:47 of the second period and set up a Vasily Podkolzin tally 2:18 later to tie the game. Prior to Thursday, Nurse had gone seven contests without a point. The defenseman hasn't been a major factor on offense this postseason, picking up seven points through 20 outings, but he's added 56 hits, 41 blocked shots, 42 shots on net, 31 PIM and a plus-4 rating while skating in a top-four role.