Darnell Nurse News: Three points in overtime win

Nurse scored two goals, dished an assist, added four hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Nurse had his best game of the season by far, which included him scoring the game-winning goal at 2:33 of the extra session. The defenseman has earned seven points over his last eight contests. He's up to two goals, nine points, 43 shots on net, 33 hits, 31 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 17 appearances. Nurse is a reliable fantasy defender most of the time, but an uptick in offense makes him a must-have in formats that count lots of categories.