Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
David Jiricek headshot

David Jiricek News: Heads to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Jiricek was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday.

Jiricek was called up March 1, but he didn't end up drawing into any games for Minnesota before his demotion. However, he does have a goal and three points in 12 appearances between Columbus and Minnesota on the season. Minnesota now has six healthy defensemen on its roster unless Jonas Brodin (lower body) is an option for Saturday's clash against Buffalo.

David Jiricek
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now