David Jiricek News: Heads to minors
Jiricek was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday.
Jiricek was called up March 1, but he didn't end up drawing into any games for Minnesota before his demotion. However, he does have a goal and three points in 12 appearances between Columbus and Minnesota on the season. Minnesota now has six healthy defensemen on its roster unless Jonas Brodin (lower body) is an option for Saturday's clash against Buffalo.
