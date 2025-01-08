David Jiricek News: Recalled by Minnesota

Jiricek was recalled by the Wild on Wednesday.

Jiricek has spent nearly a month at AHL Iowa, but he'll rejoin the NHL club Wednesday since Brock Faber sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday against the Blues. Jiricek's role will likely depend on whether Faber is able to suit up in the near future, beginning with Thursday's home game against the Avalanche. However, Travis Dermott is also a candidate to enter the lineup in Faber's place, which would presumably leave Jiricek as an extra defenseman. Jiricek made six NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets earlier this year before being traded to Minnesota, and he logged an assist, six hits and four blocked shots while averaging 11:12 of ice time.