David Pastrnak Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Interim head coach Joe Sacco said Monday that Pastrnak is dealing with an upper-body injury, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Pastrnak didn't participate in Monday's practice session, but the Bruins are hopeful that he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Jets. The Bruins don't intend to bring an extra skater on their upcoming road trip, but Tyler Johnson could enter the lineup if Pastrnak is forced to miss any time. Pastrnak is on a four-game point streak to begin December, as he's logged a goal and four assists while averaging 21:29 of ice time over his last four appearances.