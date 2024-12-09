Fantasy Hockey
David Pastrnak headshot

David Pastrnak Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 10:27am

Interim head coach Joe Sacco said Monday that Pastrnak is dealing with an upper-body injury, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Pastrnak didn't participate in Monday's practice session, but the Bruins are hopeful that he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Jets. The Bruins don't intend to bring an extra skater on their upcoming road trip, but Tyler Johnson could enter the lineup if Pastrnak is forced to miss any time. Pastrnak is on a four-game point streak to begin December, as he's logged a goal and four assists while averaging 21:29 of ice time over his last four appearances.

David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins
