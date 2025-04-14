David Pastrnak News: Serves two apples in win

Pastrnak dished two assists and put three shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Pastrnak's playmaking was clicking on all cylinders in Sunday's game with primary helpers on goals scored by Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie. Overall, the 28-year-old Pastrnak is up to 62 assists, 104 points and 318 shots on net in 81 games this season. Boston's superstar currently ranks 4th in the league in points and second in shots on goal, trailing Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed) by two shots. Pastrnak has helped raise the play of his linemates this season and was one of the factors behind Morgan Geekie's development as a goal scorer this season. As the Bruins have a vacancy at captain with the departure of Brad Marchand at the trade deadline, Pastrnak's ability and leadership qualities make him a solid option for the captaincy for years to come. There is a lot to like about Pastrnak's production heading into the 2025-26 season.