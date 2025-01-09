Fantasy Hockey
David Savard

David Savard Injury: Not traveling Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Savard (upper body) will not be with the Habs when they travel to Washington on Friday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Savard will be shelved for his fourth consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was offering decent offensive production with five points in his last seven outings. The veteran hasn't reached the 30-point threshold since 2014-15 when he was with Columbus but could challenge that mark if he can return to action sooner rather than later.

David Savard
Montreal Canadiens

