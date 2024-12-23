Fantasy Hockey
David Savard

David Savard News: Rare two-pointer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 9:28pm

Savard scored a goal on three shots and assisted on another in Monday's 5-4 loss to Columbus. He also had four blocked shots and one hit.

Savard helped Montreal scramble back from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits. He scored Montreal's first goal early in the second period then triggered a break that led to the goal that tied the game at 3-3. It was the defenseman's first two-point effort of the season. He's up to one goal and eight assists through 32 outings, and he's also contributed 84 blocked shots as a defensive pillar.

David Savard
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
