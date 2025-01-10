Fantasy Hockey
Dennis Gilbert headshot

Dennis Gilbert News: Plays in seven-defensemen lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Gilbert racked up two hits and nine PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

This was Gilbert's second appearance in three games, though he was scratched for the prior six contests. The Sabres rolled with seven defensemen Thursday, but it's unclear if they'll do that more frequently in the second half. Mattias Samuelsson (illness) was also out, so it's possible Gilbert goes back to the press box once his fellow defenseman is healthy again. Gilbert has one assist, two shots on net, 36 hits, 36 PIM and 11 blocked shots through 14 outings in 2024-25.

