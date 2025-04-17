Denton Mateychuk News: Joining AHL playoff run

Mateychuk will be reassigned to AHL Cleveland following Thursday's 6-1 win over the Islanders, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

This spring's playoff run is likely to be Mateychuk's last taste of AHL action. The 20-year-old defenseman played every NHL game between Jan. 25 and the end of the season. He totaled 13 points in 45 outings as a rookie. While there's still room for him to grow, he's one of the top defensive prospects in the league, and he'll likely be in a top-four role with the Blue Jackets in 2025-26.