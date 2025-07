Pouliot signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Pouliot will add to the Rangers' defensive depth, though he faces an uphill battle for playing time in the NHL. He had 53 points in 70 regular-season games with AHL Syracuse last season, so he brings some offensive upside. Pouliot will likely spend most of 2025-26 with AHL Hartford.