Drake Caggiula News: Called up Thursday

Caggiula was called up by the Oilers on Thursday, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Caggiula has five goals, nine points and 17 PIM in 12 outings with AHL Bakersfield in 2024-25. He also has an assist in four appearances with Edmonton. The Oilers have 11 healthy forwards after recalling Caggiula -- 12 if Derek Ryan (illness) is available -- so Caggiula will probably draw into the lineup Friday versus Utah.