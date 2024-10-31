Drake Caggiula News: Nabs helper Thursday

Caggiula registered an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Caggiula made his season debut and set up a Corey Perry goal midway through the first period, which stood as the game-winner. The 30-year-old Caggiula has played in parts of seven NHL campaigns, though his last action prior to Thursday came in the 2022-23 season. This is his second stint in the Oilers' organization, which began last year when he spent all of 2023-24 with AHL Bakersfield. Caggiula won't score enough for most fantasy managers, but he plays with an edge in a fourth-line role.