Drew Commesso headshot

Drew Commesso News: Makes NHL debut in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Commesso turned aside both the shots he faced after replacing Arvid Soderblom midway through the third period of Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

It was the first NHL action of Commesso's career, and the 22-year-old netminder nearly got rewarded with a win when Chicago almost rallied from a 5-1 deficit. Petr Mrazek (groin) isn't expected back for at least another week, and with the team playing back-to-back games this weekend, Commesso seems likely to get his first NHL start either Saturday in New Jersey or Sunday back at home in a rematch with the Isles.

Drew Commesso
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
