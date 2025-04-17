Fantasy Hockey
Dryden Hunt News: Provides two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Hunt notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Hunt hadn't played since March 22 versus the Islanders, as he was largely left as a healthy scratch during the Flames' failed playoff push. The 29-year-old winger posted three assists, five shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating over five NHL appearances this season. He can play for AHL Calgary during its playoff run if he clears waivers. Hunt will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and it's unclear if he's interested in staying in the Flames' organization at this time.

